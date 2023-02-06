OMG! Netherlands Citizens Plaster Largest News Outlet With Covid Jab Death Names

The headquarter of NOS, the largest news agency in the Netherlands, was covered in thousands of post-it notes on Saturday morning 4 February 2023, each one representing an excess death linked to the Covid vaccine. Link to story https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/angry-dutches-post-notes-every-covid-vaccine-deaths-netherlands-largest-news-agency-video/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.