OMG! Netherlands Citizens Plaster Largest News Outlet With Covid Jab Death Names

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The headquarter of NOS, the largest news agency in the Netherlands, was covered in thousands of post-it notes on Saturday morning 4 February 2023, each one representing an excess death linked to the Covid vaccine. Link to story https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/angry-dutches-post-notes-every-covid-vaccine-deaths-netherlands-largest-news-agency-video/