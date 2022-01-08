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FULL SHOW: Veterans Respond To Democrat Lies About January 6th
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170 views • January 08, 2022
The Veterans call in special returns to the War Room! Great guests include Pete Santilli on the current Democrat lies and corruption involving January 6th and Craig Sawyer joins to discuss the dire situation at the Southern Border and the human trafficking being covered up. Owen Shroyer destroys the Democrat and MSM lies about January 6th, but this time they have gone too far and America is waking up to it. The Biden vaccine mandate was brought in front of the Supreme Court today where the ignorance and lies of Democrats there were exposed as well. Owen takes calls from the great American Veterans on these topics and more.
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