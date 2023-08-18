Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Evergrande Files For U.S. Bankruptcy Protection
channel image
Puretrauma357
1539 Subscribers
184 views
Published 18 hours ago

Evergrande Files For U.S. Bankruptcy Protection


Embattled developer China Evergrande Group has filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court as part of one of the world's biggest debt restructuring exercises, as anxiety grows over China's worsening property crisis and a weakening economy.

Keywords
bankruptcyprotectionsevergrandefiles for u

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket