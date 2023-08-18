Evergrande Files For U.S. Bankruptcy Protection
Embattled developer China Evergrande Group has filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court as part of one of the world's biggest debt restructuring exercises, as anxiety grows over China's worsening property crisis and a weakening economy.
