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Dr. Rima Laibow | Time For The Great Culling - PLannedilLusion
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80 views • October 11, 2021
Dr. Rima Laibow walks us through the array of historical deceptions that have coalesced to the grand PLannedilLusion that seeks to force us to yield to medical interventions without our informed consent.
Links Related to Dr. Rima laibowwww.OpenSourceTruth.com
Links Related to Dr. Rima laibowwww.OpenSourceTruth.com
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