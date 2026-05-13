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CTP (20260515 S3EMaySpecial6) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Holly B Gutwillinger Furever Home BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S3MaySpecial6) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 A Dog Gets A Voice

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with debut author Holly B. Gutwillinger about North Of Broken And Forever Home and how a real rescue dog sparked poems that grew into a full novel. We also chase a few craft rabbit holes about grammar, reviews, and why story matters more than rules.

• meeting Holly and the backstory of living in Northern Ontario and beyond

• why the book centers on a rescue mission and a midlife unraveling

• giving Sully a point of view without having him talk to humans

• how poems in a dog’s voice turned into chapters and a finished manuscript

• fiction as a way to broaden the audience while keeping the truth

• Oxford comma fatigue and the bigger debate about writing “rules”

• handling critique and malicious reviews while staying focused on readers

• plans for future books including a Valentine’s Day release goal

• inviting listener pet stories for a cameo and acknowledgements idea http://RamblingsFromTheLittleShed.com

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