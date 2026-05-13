CTP (20260515 S3EMaySpecial6) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Holly B Gutwillinger Furever Home BTS/SP Video

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CTP (S3MaySpecial6) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 A Dog Gets A Voice
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We talk with debut author Holly B. Gutwillinger about North Of Broken And Forever Home and how a real rescue dog sparked poems that grew into a full novel. We also chase a few craft rabbit holes about grammar, reviews, and why story matters more than rules.
• meeting Holly and the backstory of living in Northern Ontario and beyond
• why the book centers on a rescue mission and a midlife unraveling
• giving Sully a point of view without having him talk to humans
• how poems in a dog’s voice turned into chapters and a finished manuscript
• fiction as a way to broaden the audience while keeping the truth
• Oxford comma fatigue and the bigger debate about writing “rules”
• handling critique and malicious reviews while staying focused on readers
• plans for future books including a Valentine’s Day release goal
• inviting listener pet stories for a cameo and acknowledgements idea http://RamblingsFromTheLittleShed.com
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