Russian Military Engineers Blow Up Dam Blocking Water Supply to Crimea

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Military engineers of the Black Sea Fleet destroy dam on the North Crimean Canal which has been cutting off water supply to Crimea since being built by Ukrainian nationalists in 2014. There was no damage to the canal itself.