Legal Fund Appeal (2023) - Richplanet TV (306)
34 views
Published 18 hours ago |
Richard D. Hall is appealing for funds to fight a High Court civil action, which relates to his work on the 2017 Mancherster Arena incident.

Please help Richard if you are able to here, but dont use the GoFund Me link as TPTB have shut it down:

https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php

Further Info:

https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/2023/06/15/richard-d-hall-manchester-court-case-documents/

Mirrored - Rich Planet TV

richard d hallrich planet tvlegal fund appealmanchester arena incident

