Legal Fund Appeal (2023) - Richplanet TV (306)

Richard D. Hall is appealing for funds to fight a High Court civil action, which relates to his work on the 2017 Mancherster Arena incident.
Please help Richard if you are able to here, but dont use the GoFund Me link as TPTB have shut it down:
https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php
Further Info:
https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/2023/06/15/richard-d-hall-manchester-court-case-documents/
Mirrored - Rich Planet TV
