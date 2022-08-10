Greatest Basketball Player in NBA History KILLED by VAXX poison injections (PROBABLE)

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First of all, Rest In Power NBA legend Bill Russell. Granted this blogger has only seen film of Mr. Russell in his playing days. But to average 15 points and 22.5 rebounds for his entire 13-year career is absolutely incredible. Of course Wilt Chamberlain and his ridiculously-impressive and untouchable stats, on and off the court, overshadowed Mr. Russell’s skill set.
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