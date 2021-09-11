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Patents for Corona Virus showing up in 1999
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154 views • September 11, 2021
You cannot patent a natural virus which means the Corona Virus would have had to be man made. You have to check this out and share it with your family and friends. This fits perfect with the headline news today on Anthony Faucci.
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