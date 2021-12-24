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MYSTERIOUS NEW 60GHZ TECHNOLOGY - CONNECTIONS TO ASTROWORLD EVENT (19 DEC 2021) BY HOLLY SEELIGER
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121 views • December 24, 2021
2022 is expected to be the year of 60Ghz and mmWave technologies. The new Apple Watch series 7 now has a 60GHz transceiver, and no one has any idea what it could be used for. Meanwhile, airline companies and meteorologists are fighting the 5G rollout, claiming the frequencies will interfere with airlines and weather radar. A smear campaign has started against "quantum pendants", claiming that the wearables which are supposed to help block EMF damage are "radioactive". The "Astroworld" event in Houston reveals itself as a mass casualty event where 5G 60GHz technology at the stadium appears to have been used on concert-goers, resulting in ten deaths. Military documents reveal 60GHz as useful for mm-wave technology.
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