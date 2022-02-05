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Pelosi WARNS Our Olympic Athletes To Keep Their Mouths Shut On China
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50 views • February 05, 2022
Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports, The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway in communist China. A number of athletes chose to boycott Friday morning's opening ceremonies in an effort to highlight the country's ongoing human rights abuses and responsibility for the pandemic.
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