Jolene Philo Teaches Practical Application of the Five Love Languages for All Children

How do the five love languages look different when it comes to children with special needs? This is a question that Jolene Philo, the co-author of Sharing Love Abundantly in Special Needs Families, seeks to explain to parents raising kids with disabilities. Jolene co-authored this insightful guide which has encouraged many caregiving families, alongside well-respected Dr. Gary Chapman. The book discusses the five primary love languages of children, which include Acts of Service, Gift Giving, Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, and Physical Touch. Jolene offers valuable methods for identifying the love languages in our children, how to relay these love languages with our children’s educators, and how we can get comfortable and effective in helping special needs families.
TAKEAWAYS
Offer to do practical things to help families with children who are disabled, like making a meal or driving them to school activities
Pray for special needs families; pray for their strength and that God would provide the resources they need
It may take a little more time to identify the love language of a child with disabilities but take the time and do the research
Get to know families with kids with special needs and ask them how you can be a support
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Family Playland (use code TINA for 10% off): https://familyplayland.com/
Sharing Love Abundantly Book: https://amzn.to/3ETtLw1
5 Love Languages Books: https://5lovelanguages.com/store
🔗 CONNECT WITH JOLENE PHILO
Website: https://differentdream.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DifferentDream
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Fl7msJ
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jolenephilo
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.