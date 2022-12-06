Jolene Philo Teaches Practical Application of the Five Love Languages for All Children



How do the five love languages look different when it comes to children with special needs? This is a question that Jolene Philo, the co-author of Sharing Love Abundantly in Special Needs Families, seeks to explain to parents raising kids with disabilities. Jolene co-authored this insightful guide which has encouraged many caregiving families, alongside well-respected Dr. Gary Chapman. The book discusses the five primary love languages of children, which include Acts of Service, Gift Giving, Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, and Physical Touch. Jolene offers valuable methods for identifying the love languages in our children, how to relay these love languages with our children’s educators, and how we can get comfortable and effective in helping special needs families.







TAKEAWAYS





Offer to do practical things to help families with children who are disabled, like making a meal or driving them to school activities





Pray for special needs families; pray for their strength and that God would provide the resources they need





It may take a little more time to identify the love language of a child with disabilities but take the time and do the research





Get to know families with kids with special needs and ask them how you can be a support







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Family Playland (use code TINA for 10% off): https://familyplayland.com/

Sharing Love Abundantly Book: https://amzn.to/3ETtLw1

5 Love Languages Books: https://5lovelanguages.com/store





🔗 CONNECT WITH JOLENE PHILO

Website: https://differentdream.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DifferentDream

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Fl7msJ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jolenephilo





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/