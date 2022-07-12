WATCH NYC prepares residents for nuclear bombs. But, WHY

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Glenn Beck
Jul 12, 2022 What do leaders in New York City know that the rest of us do not? Because the city’s ‘Emergency Management’ team published a video earlier this week — called ‘Nuclear Preparedness PSA’ — which explained necessary steps for residents to survive a nuclear bomb. Glenn and Stu discuss the latest security threats facing America, why our current leadership likely would be entirely incompetent in responding to them, and why Glenn believes world elite actually do not want to avoid another world war…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e0Jee5xBjU