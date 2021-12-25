© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NO. 82 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Dec 15th, 2021)
Follow
0
Share
Report
58 views • December 25, 2021
In this episode, Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft brings the audience up to date on the latest court battles fighting for our God-given right to bodily autonomy against various local, state and federal vaccine mandates, including the right to file suit for being harmed by someone else, immunity from suit for damages provided to vaccine makers and others, the meaning and use of the “emergency use authorization” designation.
Later in the episode, at about the 30:00 minute mark of Part 1, Charles led a discussion on developments in the election fraud detection and remedy front.
Shared in the chat during the show:
Top Doctor Tells Joe Rogan That Covid-19 was a Premeditated Attack on Civilization:
https://banned.video/watch?id=61ba36e0f3b3b420a03f936b
Election Fraud Researcher Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai:
https://vashiva.com
Mike Lindell Bill of Complaint Template:
https://cdn.michaeljlindell.com/downloads/fix2020first/states-v-us-and-states-compl-2021-11-23.pdf
Various Pieces Of Election Fraud Exhibits:
https://fix2020first.com/exhibits/
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ). Some of the following experts have periodically joined the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Later in the episode, at about the 30:00 minute mark of Part 1, Charles led a discussion on developments in the election fraud detection and remedy front.
Shared in the chat during the show:
Top Doctor Tells Joe Rogan That Covid-19 was a Premeditated Attack on Civilization:
https://banned.video/watch?id=61ba36e0f3b3b420a03f936b
Election Fraud Researcher Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai:
https://vashiva.com
Mike Lindell Bill of Complaint Template:
https://cdn.michaeljlindell.com/downloads/fix2020first/states-v-us-and-states-compl-2021-11-23.pdf
Various Pieces Of Election Fraud Exhibits:
https://fix2020first.com/exhibits/
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ). Some of the following experts have periodically joined the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.