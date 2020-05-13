Does the clothing that is warn by a girl or woman have any affect on them? : Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: Does the clothing that is warn by a girl or woman (trousers, skirts, etc., headwear) have any affect on them?

ANSWER: Of course, it has an effect, however there are many aspects. It depends on what kind of clothes and what they made of. If it is made from natural products, ie fabrics such as silk, cotton, linen, then it has one sort of effect. But if it is made of artificial fabrics, which have many negative impacts, then of course it has a different effect.

And plus, hats gave good protection and still do protect quite well. But in the past people tried not to cut their hair and many people had beautiful hair. But it also took a lot of maintenance, for women in particular. And men were also better off having more hair on their heads. But the problem is that the chemicals now in ruin everything, and often fatally.

I can give the example of my mother. At youth she had a beautiful braid, as thick as your hand and it grew down below the waist in length. She got tired of brushing her curly hair and on one unlucky day, from my point of view, she went to the hairdresser cut her hair back to this length (indicates a length with his hand at the level of the neck).

That was fashionable then, and she did a perm as well. She left her braid in the hairdresser shop and they were very happy. But the perm was done in such a way that they burnt her hair, and the roots. I also don't think that they did this because they were happy for her? Perhaps they did it out of jealousy. Because you need to try hard to burn someone's hair!

It took a long time for her to recover but her hair was never was the same again. What conclusion can draw from this? Women love to colour their hair and change its colour. But that does not pass without leaving a trace. Nothing good comes from all these chemicals. There are natural dyes whose side effects are minimal. But chemicals are always going to be chemicals.

This doesn't just apply to hair, but to chemicals in general. It surprises me, when people buy milk at the store and it keeps for about a month without going off. They are so satisfied, so happy! But if milk keeps for only two days and than become sour, they don't like it! Much better if the milk keeps for a whole month, and its such joy to drink fresh milk.

Doesn't anybody think about why the milk doesn't turn sour? Its because even the lactic acid bacteria can't live in this milk! Lactic acid bacteria are the most primitive living organisms that have survived for billions of years. That is to say, they have the highest capacity for survival. Yet these bacteria can't survive (in dairy products). In order words, probably 70% of that milk comprises manufactured chemicals!

If you read the label, it shows that one poison is added to preserve the milk. To neutralize it, the next poison is added, and then a third added to neutralise it, then the fourth, fifth, and tenth ! In order to neutralize the prior substances that were introduced. And if we measure by volume, there is little milk left in it.

Do you think you will get much benefit from drinking such milk? I think it's better to let fresh milk go sour. And it is better to drink sour milk because it will become a kefir or yogurt with goodness in them at least.