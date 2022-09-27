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New turbo toxin: sugar substitute isoglucose | 26-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23717
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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52 views • September 27, 2022

Conventional sugar in food products is increasingly being replaced in the EU by Isoglucose. Several studies prove, that grave ailments are caused by this foreign substance.

👉 https://kla.tv/23717


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Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://www.krankenkassenzentrale.de/wiki/isoglukose

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healthnutritionmedicineeusugarisoglucosefood products
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