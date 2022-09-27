New turbo toxin: sugar substitute isoglucose | 26-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23717

Conventional sugar in food products is increasingly being replaced in the EU by Isoglucose. Several studies prove, that grave ailments are caused by this foreign substance.



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