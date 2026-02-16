BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
USA detained a tanker Veronica III under the Panamanian flag in the Indian Ocean with a cargo of Venezuelan oil and petroleum products - Feb 16, 2026
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
The USA detained a tanker Veronica III under the Panamanian flag in the Indian Ocean with a cargo of Venezuelan oil and petroleum products. (video from yesterday, 15th)

The detention was carried out by military personnel of the special unit NSW by parachute-free landing on the deck and subsequent seizure of the vessel.

Veronica III, like the previously detained tanker Aquila II, left Venezuela as part of a large group of tankers on January 3 with a cargo of 1.9 million barrels of crude oil and fuel oil. The vessel, operating under the false name DS Sector, had previously been involved in the transportation of Venezuelan, Russian, and Iranian oil.

Adding:

After the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group crosses the Atlantic Ocean, the US will have 2 aircraft carriers, 15 destroyers, and several attack nuclear submarines in the Iranian direction. This is over 600 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Adding: 

Iran will not discuss the issue of completely stopping uranium enrichment on its territory, as Tehran considers this its right in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Iran also rejects all discussions about its ballistic missile program.

Israeli intelligence is preparing for difficult days, which could escalate into a regional war.

US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of a quick overthrow of power in Iran to avoid a long-term war, but in Israel they understand that this is impossible.

Adding:

Netanyahu named the conditions under which he would agree to a deal with Iran.

Iran must:

📍export all uranium and dismantle all its enrichment facilities,

📍limit the range of its missiles to 300km so they don't reach Israel,

📍dismantle the "axis of terror".

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
