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US sanctions Chinese company ahead of US-China deal signing
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2 views • January 14, 2020
The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against a Chinese company for breaking sanctions on North Korea. These new sanctions come a day before the US and China are set to sign the phase one of a trade deal.
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