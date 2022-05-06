© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PureBlood Sentenced To Death: Hospital Denies Unvaxxed 17-YR Old Over Jab Status
Follow
1
Share
Report
189 views • May 06, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The 'I Stand With Ukraine' statement seems to only apply to those Ukrainians who are vaccinated.
Brian Festa & Jenna Campau join The Stew Peters Show to bring attention to a young Ukrainian girl who is being denied a kidney transplant due to her unvaccinated status!
The name of this cruel hospital is the Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI.
Their phone number is 616-277-7772!
We are giving YOU the chance to tell this hospital what you think of their malpractice!
Donate Here!
https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate-transplant-lawsuit/
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13nl07-may-5-2022.html
The 'I Stand With Ukraine' statement seems to only apply to those Ukrainians who are vaccinated.
Brian Festa & Jenna Campau join The Stew Peters Show to bring attention to a young Ukrainian girl who is being denied a kidney transplant due to her unvaccinated status!
The name of this cruel hospital is the Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI.
Their phone number is 616-277-7772!
We are giving YOU the chance to tell this hospital what you think of their malpractice!
Donate Here!
https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate-transplant-lawsuit/
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13nl07-may-5-2022.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.