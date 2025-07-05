BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #2 Eight Blind Mice
Premieres 07/07/25, 05:00 PM

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mamas News!  This week we cover:


Alex Jones tries to persuade Trump to denounce the Warp Speed okey-doke (and maybe even has the documents to prove it)."No squirty cream for you!" orders New York City's food Nazis.The UK government does not approve Covid shots for pregnant or breastfeeding women; but does approve them for pregnant or breastfeeding women.The fifth (or is it sixth?) COVID booster jab as recommended by the FDA and eight experimental mice.


In between, other topics spontaneously arise like rib abnormalities on an injected lab rodent.


This Weeks News Challenge:- ⁠Joe Biden claims that when he lived in Delaware he single-handedly took down the drug gang downstairs to help the old lady upstairs⁠.
      But what is your favourite Joe Biden tall tale?


News Item Links:
⁠Alex Jones berates Trump about Covid jabs⁠
⁠New York City bans canned whipped cream⁠
⁠UK goverment's conflicting advice about Covid jabs for pregnant or breastfeeding women⁠
⁠Additional Covid booster shot authorised by FDA⁠


Other Useful links:

⁠Swipe Right Rehab⁠ —Jackye's other podcast, co-hosted with her friend Gianna on the perils and pitfalls of online dating.
⁠The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez⁠- our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.
⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ —freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.


Please send us your take on this weeks news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:
Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;
Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;
Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mamas News.
(Just don't tell your mama.)

