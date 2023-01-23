爹 Papa (Version A)

演唱：Miles Guo
Performed by: Miles Guo
原曲：Friend
Original song: Friend
作曲：玉置浩二
Composer: Koji Tamaki
歌词：Miles Guo，齐馥伟
Lyrics: Miles Guo, William Wong
制作人：唐平
Producer: Tang Ping
编曲：小光
Arrangement: Xiao Guang
录音：阿豪
Recording Engineer: Hao
混音，母带处理：阿豪
Mixing Engineer，Mastering: Hao
长笛：Salt
Flute：Salt
