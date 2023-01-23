Create New Account
爹 Papa (Version A)
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
演唱：Miles Guo

Performed by: Miles Guo


原曲：Friend

Original song: Friend


作曲：玉置浩二

Composer: Koji Tamaki


歌词：Miles Guo，齐馥伟

Lyrics: Miles Guo, William Wong



制作人：唐平

Producer: Tang Ping


编曲：小光

Arrangement: Xiao Guang


录音：阿豪

Recording Engineer: Hao



混音，母带处理：阿豪

Mixing Engineer，Mastering: Hao


长笛：Salt

Flute：Salt

