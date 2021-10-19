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DHS Insider Who Exposed ‘Reasonable Fear’ Migrant Asylum Loophole GOES PUBLIC! [18.10.2021]
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90 views • October 19, 2021
Note: As i sayid and wrote for years, why the fuck does people HIDE.... are your AFRAID -> FEAR...?
Hats of for this guy who has the Balls to go Public... 99,9 of all people are Sheeple...
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has a vital mission: to secure the nation from the many threats we face.
https://www.dhs.gov/
4,679 views Oct 18, 2021
Project Veritas
1.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XTz7xe3TfmI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Hats of for this guy who has the Balls to go Public... 99,9 of all people are Sheeple...
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has a vital mission: to secure the nation from the many threats we face.
https://www.dhs.gov/
4,679 views Oct 18, 2021
Project Veritas
1.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XTz7xe3TfmI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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