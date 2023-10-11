X22 REPORT Ep 3183b - Warmongers Are Being Exposed, Missile Warning System Transferred To SF, Stage Is Set

X22 REPORT Ep 3183b - Oct. 10, 2023

Warmongers Are Being Exposed, Missile Warning System Transferred To SF, Stage Is Set





The [DS] tried to use a wag the dog tactic to distract the population. The people are now seeing the warmongers. Trump and the patriots are exposing the people that are pushing war, once the D's are coming to the side of Trump and as we go throughout 2024 and the economy breaks down, the border invasion gets worse and we head into war the people of this country will start to understand who the true enemy is. This will all come together for the 2024 election.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!

https://virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 60 days ^^ Click Above^^