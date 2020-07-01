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Autism, Seizures, the GAPS diet, and MMS
Teruah
Teruah
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393 views • July 01, 2020
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Our journey through vaccine-induced autism, the injury of the tDap vaccine, starting the GAPS diet and watching seizures go from 20+ a week to 5-6 a month, and then starting MMS 9 years later to see Jeremy's seizures completely disappear. Jeremy has been seizure-free for almost a full year now!
We are fighting a battle and need your help!
Read the details at our GoFundMe page!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/legal-assistance-for-mom-of-autistic-sons?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

We have been under attack. My ex-husband Brad Austin and his wife Karrie Austin have been harassing us and defaming me over this protocol that has IMPROVED his sons life! He sought out this reporter known to be more than happy to oblige:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/parents-seeking-non-medical-help-for-autism-online-being-reported-to-cps-to-have-children-medically-kidnapped/

I did 2 interviews with Israeli News Live to get my side of the story out there. The first was in July, I also mention in this interview the same details about Jeremy's seizures, the gaps diet, and MMS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXSZ0K-DjJU&;list=WL&index=20&t=1001s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFwiK76ZCYY&;list=WL&index=24&t=1s

Special thanks to the Liberty Beacon for this report!
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/mom-accuses-nbc-news-of-slander-in-battle-over-cd-protocol/
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxideautismvaccine injuryseizuresgaps diet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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