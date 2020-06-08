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Generation Zapped
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81 views • June 08, 2020
2017 Documentary detailing the detrimental effects that electromagnetic fields and radio frequencies have on all living creatures, as well as the environment.
Just because you cannot see the waves/frequencies in the air does not mean that they are not there. More and more have people become aware that they have Electromagnetic Sensitivity (ES).
Just because you cannot see the waves/frequencies in the air does not mean that they are not there. More and more have people become aware that they have Electromagnetic Sensitivity (ES).
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