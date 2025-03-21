BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pt. 1 Deep Dive Into: Chicago Film Industry - Thomas Edison, Invention and the Dawn of a New Chicago
Yissilmissil Productions
Yissilmissil Productions
10 followers
28 views • 1 month ago

(Streamed live to YouTube on March 1st, 2025)

In this series, I will be reviewing the film industry during 1900s Chicago, IL and reading from the book, "Flickering Empire: How Chicago Invented the U.S. Film Industry" by Michael Glover Smith and Adam Selzer.


Subscribe to our Substack: https://stevenyasell.substack.com/podcast

Add us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@yissilmissil

Find us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yissilmissilprodu

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/YMissil82070

Add us on Instagram: yissilmissil

Check out my eBay store: https://www.ebay.com/str/yissilmissilcollectibles


Backup Channels:

YouTube: @yissilmissil2

https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell


http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com

bookchicago2025thomas edisonorson wellessteven yasellyissilmissilfilm industrycharlie chaplindeep dive1800sworld fairworlds fair1900slive readingflickering empiremichael glover smithadam selzeroscar micheauxkinetoscopecolumbian exposition
