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CHEM-TRAILING ORBS OVER AUSTIN, TEXAS [03-03-14] - DR. KIERAN KUYKENDALL (VIDEO)
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85 views • September 15, 2020
This video is filmed by DR. KIERAN KUYKENDALL (Chiropractor) of ongoing Chem-trail Operations over Austin, Texas on 03/03/14. Dr. Kuykendall falsely claims he sees 5 jets spraying chemtrails when in fact all he sees is 5 sets of chem-trails being sprayed. Since most people are not awake to Inter-dimensional Orbs (which are non-human technology), and they think jets are doing the chem-trailing, then they ASS-U-ME the chem-trails are being sprayed by jets. The TRUTH is there there is nothing being seen in front of those chem-trails. Often you will see nothing because the orbs are cloaked, but even when you see a holographic jet, often the jet will disappear, or appear as an orb as the holograph fades in and out. As Dr. Judy Wood said, people will often see what they think is happening, it is a trick of the mind. If Dr. Kuykendall would have been awake to Orbs, he wouldn't have said he sees jets. Furthermore, if you can plainly see the chem-trails that are being sprayed, the object doing the spray is the exact same distance away, and you would also be able to plainly see what is spraying those chem-trails. Common sense is normally in much less supply the higher the education a person has, just because they are MORE INDOCTRINATED and LESS OPEN MINDED. In other words, they are totally brainwashed, often so much they will NEVER BECOME CONSCIOUS. Don't you be like Dr. Kuykendall, do your research now! There is NO PRIDE IN BEING A SHEEPLE or only Waking Up HALF WAY! If you are only half awake, then you are still half asleep and thus still UNCONSCIOUS rather than CONSCIOUS. The Orbs that do most, if not all, chem-trailing operations are of the malevolent type that work with most world government to help bring forth their NEW WORLD ORDER! They plan on killing most of mankind, and totally enslaving the few that are allowed to live. At least Dr. Kuykendall is awake enough to realize chem-trailing is a real thing, but then he is not awake enough to realize Orbs are doing it, not jet airplanes.
Note: There is a connection between CHEM-TRAILING, 9/11, 5G FREQUENCIES, DEW Fires, and the COVID-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccinations, can you figure it out? Do research on the New World Order, 911 Was an Inside Job, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination, and The Georgia Guidestones while you still have an internet to use.
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: There is a connection between CHEM-TRAILING, 9/11, 5G FREQUENCIES, DEW Fires, and the COVID-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccinations, can you figure it out? Do research on the New World Order, 911 Was an Inside Job, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination, and The Georgia Guidestones while you still have an internet to use.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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