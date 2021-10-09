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#Facebook "Whistleblower" an Activist Plant, They Want to CONTROL YOU
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76 views • October 09, 2021
The recent Facebook #whistleblower is no more than a democratic operative, an activist plant, there are to unearth documents, that the Democratic establishment can use as a lever to coerce Facebook and other social media companies to do their bidding in suppressing what they considered be problematic #freespeech.
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