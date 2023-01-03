ABC News Loses Two Producers Who Died Suddenly In The Prime Of Their Lives
Texas Lindsay Writes: "ABC News lost two producers this week—both died suddenly in the prime of their lives, 28-year-old Erica Gonzalez and 37-year-old Dax Tejera. Truly tragic. Pray for their families."
