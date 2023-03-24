Food Co-Op vs. Grocery Store: What's the Difference?Presentation: December 8, 2017

What is the difference between a grocery store and a food co-op? Do you wish you could shop at the farmers market year-round? Are you struggling to find locally sourced and socially responsible food at your neighborhood grocery store? You should try visiting a food co-op where the store is owned by its members. Instead of being governed by shareholders looking for a profit, food co-operatives are run by their own shoppers. This creates a store that can better serve its surrounding community.





