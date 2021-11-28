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THE LITTLE GNOME-I MEAN DR FAUCI WARNS USA TO TAKE OMICRON VARIANT SERIOUSLY
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50 views • November 28, 2021
DR FAUCI NOW WANTS EVERYONE TO TAKE THE BOOSTER JAB, NOW THAT WE HAVE A NEW SO CALLED VARIANT CALLED OMICRON (SOUNDS LIKE A NEW TRANSFORMER TOY TO ME).
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