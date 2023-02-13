Dr Paul Thomas The Assault on Informed Consent
36 views
Dr Paul Thomas, a much beloved paediatrician of over 30 years, was forced to close his medical practice in 2022 after being suspended by the Oregon Medical Board. His crime was to publish a peer-reviewed study comparing health outcomes of patients who had been vaccinated to those who had not, the results of which were not to the Medical Board’s liking. He wrote the book “The Vaccine-Friendly Plan” to empower families and help them make informed decisions about vaccination. He is the founder and host of the show With the Wind; Science Revealed.
With the Wind; Science Revealed: https://www.doctorsandscience.com/
Kids First 4 Ever: https://www.kidsfirst4ever.com/
Dr. Paul’s Fight for Medical Freedom: https://www.drpaulsfight.com/
****************************
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Please support the work of:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/
https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
Keywords
vaccine choice canadadr paul thomascanada health alliancedoctors and science
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos