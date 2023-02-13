Dr Paul Thomas The Assault on Informed Consent

Dr Paul Thomas, a much beloved paediatrician of over 30 years, was forced to close his medical practice in 2022 after being suspended by the Oregon Medical Board. His crime was to publish a peer-reviewed study comparing health outcomes of patients who had been vaccinated to those who had not, the results of which were not to the Medical Board’s liking. He wrote the book “The Vaccine-Friendly Plan” to empower families and help them make informed decisions about vaccination. He is the founder and host of the show With the Wind; Science Revealed.





With the Wind; Science Revealed: https://www.doctorsandscience.com/

Kids First 4 Ever: https://www.kidsfirst4ever.com/

Dr. Paul’s Fight for Medical Freedom: https://www.drpaulsfight.com/





****************************





Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.





Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/

Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/





Please support the work of:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/



https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/





Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:





https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/