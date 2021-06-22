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What Took Place At This Vaxx Site Should Shock You - With Kate Shemirani
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380 views • June 22, 2021
This past Saturday, The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani bullhorned truth to the sheep lined up to take the experimental COVID injections. However, not only was she bullhorned back by those delivering the kill shots, but she was assaulted by a police officer and the cops did absolutely nothing though it was videoed. She joins me, along with Fiona Rose Diamond to talk about what took place at that site.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-took-place-at-this-vaxx-site-should-shock-you-with-kate-shemirani/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-took-place-at-this-vaxx-site-should-shock-you-with-kate-shemirani/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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