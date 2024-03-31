Neil Oliver: The battle has begun…. like magicians they’re constantly trying to fool us with their tricks & sleight of hand….but, fighting for truth matters!
Neil Oliver says everything they tell us and have told us from Covid to Climate & Ukraine is a lie!
He says the lies are so bad, they think we're all stupid or we enjoy being lied to! Like Carbon Taxes making people richer! Right Trudeau?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.