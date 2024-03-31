Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neil Oliver: The Battle has Begun
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
161 views
Published 19 hours ago

Neil Oliver: The battle has begun…. like magicians they’re constantly trying to fool us with their tricks & sleight of hand….but, fighting for truth matters!

Neil Oliver says everything they tell us and have told us from Covid to Climate & Ukraine is a lie!

He says the lies are so bad, they think we're all stupid or we enjoy being lied to! Like Carbon Taxes making people richer! Right Trudeau?

Keywords
neil oliverthe coast guythe battle has begun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket