RFK Exposes Medical Journal Corruption! Will He Stop NIH?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RFK criticizes journals for profiting off fees while not requiring data transparency.
NIH scientists may be barred from publishing in journals that resist reform.
RFK’s commission accuses the medical system of corporate capture and harming child health.
NEJM defends its rigor, but critics challenge its credibility.