X22 REPORT Ep. 2996a - Woke Banking/Investing Has Been Put On Notice, D’s Fall Right Into Trump’s Trap

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2996a - Feb 13, 2022

Woke Banking/Investing Has Been Put On Notice, D’s Fall Right Into Trump’s Trap

The Biden admin lied again, they were working with the [WEF] to create a report that says gas stoves are dangerous. DeSantis is now going after woke financial institutions, every governor should be doing this. Trump trapped the D's with the tax cuts.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

