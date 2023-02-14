Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2996a - Woke Banking/Investing Has Been Put On Notice, D’s Fall Right Into Trump’s Trap
79 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2996a - Feb 13, 2022

Woke Banking/Investing Has Been Put On Notice, D’s Fall Right Into Trump’s Trap

The Biden admin lied again, they were working with the [WEF] to create a report that says gas stoves are dangerous. DeSantis is now going after woke financial institutions, every governor should be doing this. Trump trapped the D's with the tax cuts.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!! 




Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reporteconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket