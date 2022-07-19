Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 9 - Rome - Pagan Empire of Babeled Gods

In this special report:Act 9 - Rome - Pagan Empire of Babeled Gods





"From the Second Vatican Council to today this deep church has managed to make the faithful swallow a new religion, while at the same time making them believe that they are still Catholics."

- Archbishop Carlo Vigano





Through a secession of pagan empires, the worship of the fallen lived on and became what we know of today as the occult secret societies of Mystery Babylon. Ultimately paving the way for Pagan Rome rising to power and prominence in the world. After defeating the Canaanite Phoenician empire of cannibalism and child sacrifice at Carthage. Rome itself became a hub of child sacrifice, pagan idolatry and secret society mystery schools in worship to the old gods… Through esoteric teachings and pagan festivals in Rome such as Saturnalia, a time of Gift Giving (Christmas Gifts), Child Sacrifice (Gingerbread cookies), Fertility worship (mistletoe) and worship of the Sun and of resurrection, the False Church was born, the scarlet whore of Babylon, mentioned in Revelations 17:4





“And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication”





*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*

Credits:

Rob Skiba’s Works





Trey Smith's Works

Manly Hall’s Works

Albert Pike’s Works





Faiths & Works

Youtube: Relics of Truth Channel

Prophecy Watchers





End Times Productions

Walter Veith, AmazingDiscoveries





Jeremiah Films





A Lamp In The Dark The Untold History Of The Bible





https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/





https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/









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