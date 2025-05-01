The Thoughts Will Come From the Feelings, What Is Subconscious Mind, Is the Mind Supreme? Intellect vs Soul, Importance of Emotions, The Way With God, Self-Honesty

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/i3Jz7Dj1euQ

20140208 Relationship With God - Understanding Your Emotional Self S1P1





Cut:

18m55s - 30m08s





DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************









“WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR MIND EVEN RIGHT NOW, IS COMPLETELY DEPENDENT ON WHAT’S ALREADY BEEN INPUT INTO YOUR SOUL UP UNTIL THIS POINT.”

@ 23m43s





“YOUR SOUL HAS THE POWER TO EXPRESS ITSELF EMOTIONALLY ALL THE TIME. THAT’S WHERE THE TRUE PROGRESSION COMES FROM – OUR SOUL, NOT FROM THE MIND.”

@ 24m37s





“THE ONLY TIME YOU CAN BE MANIPULATED IS WHEN YOUR EMOTIONS ARE OUT OF HARMONY WITH WHAT’S IN YOUR MIND.”

@ 27m07s





“GOD WANT TO CONNECT WITH YOUR SOUL NOT WITH YOUR MIND. GOD WANTS TO CONNECT WITH YOUR FEELINGS, YOUR FEAL FEELINGS.”

@ 29m04s



