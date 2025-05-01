BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Thoughts Will Come From the Feelings, What Is Subconscious Mind, Is the Mind Supreme? Intellect vs Soul, Importance of Emotions, The Way With God, Self-Honesty
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/i3Jz7Dj1euQ

20140208 Relationship With God - Understanding Your Emotional Self S1P1


Cut:

18m55s - 30m08s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

“WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR MIND EVEN RIGHT NOW, IS COMPLETELY DEPENDENT ON WHAT’S ALREADY BEEN INPUT INTO YOUR SOUL UP UNTIL THIS POINT.”

“YOUR SOUL HAS THE POWER TO EXPRESS ITSELF EMOTIONALLY ALL THE TIME. THAT’S WHERE THE TRUE PROGRESSION COMES FROM – OUR SOUL, NOT FROM THE MIND.”

“THE ONLY TIME YOU CAN BE MANIPULATED IS WHEN YOUR EMOTIONS ARE OUT OF HARMONY WITH WHAT’S IN YOUR MIND.”

“GOD WANT TO CONNECT WITH YOUR SOUL NOT WITH YOUR MIND. GOD WANTS TO CONNECT WITH YOUR FEELINGS, YOUR FEAL FEELINGS.”

wisdomthe wayrelationship with godhuman soulsoul fooddivine love pathsilver cordsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningintellect vs souli want to know everythingmind and intellectselfhonestyreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenethinking vs feelingsoul and subconscious mindimportance of emotionthought to think
