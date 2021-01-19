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Words of Encouragement
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270 views • January 19, 2021
Lin Wood on a Broadcast Special of the "Patriotically Correct Radio Show" with Stew Peters.
Mr. Wood offers some much needed words of encouragement and advice to the American People during these final hours along with a message to those of faith to continue praying.
Mr. Wood offers some much needed words of encouragement and advice to the American People during these final hours along with a message to those of faith to continue praying.
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