Joe Biden appears lost during meeting with UAW members

Joe Biden appeared lost during a visit to Detroit on Thursday as he wandered around a union hall building following an endorsement by the United Auto Workers. The UAW announced their endorsement last week as they pledged their support for Biden for a second time. The UAW endorsement will see over 400,000 members support the 81-year-old in Michigan. Michigan is considered a swing state and was won by Biden during his initial presidential campaign in 2020. While Biden delivered a speech inside the UAW Region 1 Hall, over 150 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside. Protesters were heard shouting: “Hey Biden, what do you say? We won’t vote on Election Day” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. According to the Associated Press, police officers were armed with riot shields and an armoured vehicle to keep protesters away.







