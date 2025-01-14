Trump's stand on CTA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a recent interview with Andy Schlafly, the conversation turned to Trump’s potential stance on the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). While Trump hasn’t specifically addressed it, his track record speaks volumes—opposing suffocating regulations and standing against federal overreach. Could this be a major victory for small businesses and freedom? 🗽 Watch the full interview to uncover the details and see how Trump could protect America from the deep state’s grip.
#Trump2024 #SmallBusiness #DeepState #FreedomFirst #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport