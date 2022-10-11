When You See The Enemy Coming In Like A Flood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stand with the most High Yah In Christ Against the Satanic New World Order. John the Baptist and Elijah: rebuke and reprove. Stand in the Spirit of God.
Time is flying soo fast, I love to rewatch my videos before posting, I did not get to with this video but will do so tomorrow night God's willing after my prayer and fasting is finished.
my email contact is [email protected]