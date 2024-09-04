Yen Carry Trade Explosion, Ruling Class Profile, Anomaly and Antichrist Archetypes | Babylon Burning #21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re back! This time discussing the ongoing financial Armageddon, specifically the explosion of the Yen carry trade – we then dive into the profiles of the evil ruling class puppets – how the current death cult culture is beginning to transform into a golden ratio culture – we then compare and contrast the archetypes of the ‘antichrist’ and the ‘anomaly’
