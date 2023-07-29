Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Listen to the Russian Navy - Telling a Civilian Ship Headed Towards Ukraine that it - Should Be Careful
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
208 views
Published 18 hours ago

Guys... we think the "grain deal" is off. Listen to the Russian Navy telling a civilian ship headed towards Ukraine that it should be careful.

💬 "The transportation of any cargo to Ukraine is considered by the Russian side as a potential transportation of military cargo. The country under whose flag the ship is moving is considered to be involved in the conflict in Ukraine,"

Yep, the "grain deal" aka "weapons smuggling" is off.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket