Guys... we think the "grain deal" is off. Listen to the Russian Navy telling a civilian ship headed towards Ukraine that it should be careful.
💬 "The transportation of any cargo to Ukraine is considered by the Russian side as a potential transportation of military cargo. The country under whose flag the ship is moving is considered to be involved in the conflict in Ukraine,"
Yep, the "grain deal" aka "weapons smuggling" is off.
