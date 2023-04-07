Create New Account
💥 FRONTLINE INTERVIEW WITH PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
Published 16 hours ago

FrontLine Interview with Colonel David Giammona and Troy Anderson (www.battle-ready.org) interviewing Paul McGuire (http://www.paulmcguire.us) on his latest book “Power From On High.” Deep dive into on how to walk in the power of God daily.

americagodjesus christsalvationspiritualityoccult5gchristianitypaul mcguireprayerprophecytpmrunaifaithwhopandemicend timesdnarevelationsupernaturaldystopiathe paul mcguire reportwefcovid

