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Beware The Alluring Speech
Proverbs 26:25 (NIV)
25 Though their speech is charming, do not believe them,
for seven abominations fill their hearts.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Though the enemy speaks with elegance,
his motive is vile.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4esv4ku6
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