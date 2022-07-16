Good Things are Now Happening!

Like most everybody else who is paying close attention, it's now very clear that there is a lot happening. Not just what we are seeing here in the US, but in many other countries as well.

The push-back is strong and it's having an impact. Government leaders are resigning as they lose their grip on power as their people are pushing back hard now.

We've been looking for this to happen and it seems that we're finally seeing it!

Plus, what's the outlook for our economy and where are people leaving from and moving to?

That and more on this episode of Renegade Media News!



https://www.renegademedianews.com

https://t.me/renegademedia





