11-16-2022 *NEVER EVER QUIT* My thoughts after Trump's announcement

Episode 107
Are you disappointed? Deflated? I get it, I shared the same feelings, but we have a lot to be grateful for, and we need to remember the scale of the game that is playing out in front of us. Give yourself time to deal with your negative emotions if last night's announcement wasn't what you hoped for, but then be ready to get up and dust yourself off. This situation is not something we can quit.
Watch the SGT report with Dave from X22 here:
https://rumble.com/v1ur5zg-hanging-by-a-thread-x22-report.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.