Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11-16-2022 *NEVER EVER QUIT* My thoughts after Trump's announcement
27 views
channel image
The British American Patriot
Published 13 days ago |

Episode 107


Are you disappointed? Deflated? I get it, I shared the same feelings, but we have a lot to be grateful for, and we need to remember the scale of the game that is playing out in front of us. Give yourself time to deal with your negative emotions if last night's announcement wasn't what you hoped for, but then be ready to get up and dust yourself off. This situation is not something we can quit.


Watch the SGT report with Dave from X22 here:

https://rumble.com/v1ur5zg-hanging-by-a-thread-x22-report.html

Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsdevolutionbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket