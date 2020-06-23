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THE KARAOKE SCENE IN KRAKOW POLAND
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4 views • June 23, 2020
We will be chatting with two veteran karaoke DJ's about the ups and downs of being a karaoke DJ and the consequences of the lockdown on the pub, club and restaurant scene in Krakow.
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For the short term:
We interview intriguing guests!
We create original commentary!
We focus on culture, history, politics, economics, ecology, evolution and much more!
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Join the Radio Hussar Telegram Channel for Updates
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#krakow
#karaoke
#poland
?WHAT IS HUSSAR?
For the long term we hope to build an independent media!
For the short term:
We interview intriguing guests!
We create original commentary!
We focus on culture, history, politics, economics, ecology, evolution and much more!
Donate to Radio Hussar to help us grow!
🎁 https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
Join the Radio Hussar Telegram Chat Group!
https://t.me/joinchat/McKU5Ucqm_AEUJb...
Join the Radio Hussar Telegram Channel for Updates
https://t.me/radiohussar
#krakow
#karaoke
#poland
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