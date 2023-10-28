Create New Account
Israel promote rumors of Hamas tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital Gaza
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Israel is promoting rumors about Hamas tunnels under Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which houses 50,000 Palestinian refugees. Without any other evidence and firmly rejected by Hamas, IDF just released 3D animated video as a legitimacy of the bombing of hospitals by Zionists with the support of the US and UK.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

israelgenocidegazaal-shifa hospital

